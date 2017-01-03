UPDATE: Former Titans CB Pacman Jones 'vehemently denies' charges

UPDATE: An attorney representing Cincinnati Bengals football player Adam "Pacman" Jones has told a Hamilton County judge that he "vehemently denies" the charges that led to his arrest early Tuesday in downtown Cincinnati.

The judge set Jones' bond at $37,500 total on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Public defender Lauren Staley said at Jones' initial court appearance that he has witnesses to counter the allegations. She says he will hire an attorney.

A prosecutor said the incident involved a security guard at a hotel near the Bengals' stadium and the city's entertainment district.

A Bengals spokesman says the club doesn't comment on unresolved legal matters. Jones has a long history of legal and disciplinary issues since he began his NFL career at Tennessee in 2005.

PREVIOUS STORY: CINCINNATI (AP) - Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is facing assault, disorderly conduct and other charges after being arrested in Cincinnati's downtown entertainment district.

Authorities say Jones is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers during his arrest and spitting on a nurse while being booked into the Hamilton County jail early Tuesday.

He has been jailed on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

The 33-year-old Jones was being held pending an initial court appearance Tuesday morning. No attorney was listed for him.

It is the latest incident for a player who has repeatedly had legal issues after going to college at West Virginia University and making his NFL debut with Tennessee.

