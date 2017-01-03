Interstate 24 traffic slowed after morning crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Interstate 24 traffic slowed after morning crash

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

An early morning multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 near the US-27 junction has slowed eastbound traffic from downtown west to Browns Ferry Road.

The crash was one of two in nearly the same location Tuesday morning.

Both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Chattanooga police were on hand to investigate the crash and handle the resulting traffic.

There's no information available on injuries to those involved.

