UPDATE: Car slams into Catoosa County home

UPDATE: A car crashed into a Catoosa County house Tuesday morning, leaving the home severely damaged.

The driver was traveling westbound on Flagstone Drive when he had a medical emergency, swerved and left the road, striking a mailbox then the home at 29 Flagstone Drive.

The vehicle and the home caught fire from the crash. The car crashed into the home's garage area.

Ray Schwarzburg lives a few doors down from the accident, he said he did all he could to save the driver.

"I couldn't tell if there was anyone in the car or not because the smoke was so thick, there was no flame at all and just as I got the door open it erupted in flames,” Schwarzburg said.

The smoke and flames quickly became dangerous for neighbors to rescue the driver.

Deputies and firefighters arrived shortly after and were able to pull the man out. They say he was conscious, but not alert and suffered burns to his hands.

Schwarzburg said the victim lives nearby, he didn't know him personally, but he said that doesn't matter.

"I hope that if anything like that ever happens to me or a member of my family, somebody would be there to help me,” Schwarzburg said.

Investigators said the driver of the Nissan Sentra did not apply his brakes and likely had some kind of medical emergency. First responders said the victim was conscious, but not alert and was transported to Erlanger for examination and treatment.

Right now investigators are still trying to determine what caused the accident. In the meantime, contractors are working with the home owners to secure the building.

