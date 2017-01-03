Man unearths pieces of ancient steam engine in north Alabama

Steam engine parts and unearthed bricks and part of a kiln, found by Tommy Mitchel. Photos courtesy of Tommy Mitchell.

ATHENS, AL (AP) - An Alabama man unearthed pieces of history when he discovered parts of an old steam engine in Limestone County.

The News Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2hNpDEq ) that Tommy Mitchell, a Limestone County native and owner of Athens Land Surveying Co., recently acquired some property near the site of the old Tillman Mill behind Owens Elementary School.

He was looking for water wheel parts with his metal detector when he came across pieces of the steam engine.

Mitchell said he kept finding pieces from the old steam engine, which eventually added up to about 400 to 500 pounds of parts.

The engine parts were pulled from a depth of 10 to 12 inches below the earth's surface.

Mitchell could see the name of Gardner Governor Company on some of the parts.

