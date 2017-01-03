Warm, light showers today, but cold, light snow showers by the weekend

Good Tuesday. Light showers may once again produce some wet roadways along with some patchy areas of fog this morning. Some of the sprinkles will last on and off all day. The temps will still manage to make it to the mid 60s. Any lingering showers will taper off this weekend, and cooler weather will start to move in.

Wednesday will start cool with lows in the low 40s. Highs will climb to the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will start even colder with a low of 28, but the high will rebound to 47 in the afternoon. Skies will sport a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday a cold front moves through. The low Friday morning will drop to 27 in Chattanooga. With the passage of the front we will also see some light snow showers during the morning hours. Some light accumulation of less than an inch is possible. We will clear out Friday afternoon and it will be cold as the high only climbs to 35 degrees.

POSSIBLE snow accumulation Friday morning. Models are still changing. Here is the latest VIPIRcast estimate. pic.twitter.com/tkykpTg9Y9 — Storm Alert 3 HD (@WRCBweather) January 3, 2017

Saturday will actually be similar to Friday. The low Saturday morning will be around 22 degrees. An area of low pressure will move by to our south in the morning, and it may also bring some light snow showers to the area during the morning. Saturday afternoon will be clear and cold with a high of only 38.

Sunday will remain cold and dry with temps ranging from 19 in the morning to 36 in the afternoon.

