Mocs fall at UNCG, 1st SoCon loss

GREENSBORO, N.C.(GoMocs.com) --- The Chattanooga Mocs dropped a 73-68 loss at UNCG Monday night despite an 18-point, 11-rebound and three-block night from senior Justin Tuoyo. Francis Alonso led the Spartans with 26, 22 in the second half.



UTC had a 12-point lead late in the first half before two Marvin Smith three-pointers sent the Spartans with momentum into the break down 38-32. Back-to-back Tuoyo power moves had the lead at eight, 42-34, with 19:11 to play.



A 16-0 run flipped the lead to 50-42 after an Alonso triple with 13:52 remaining. Makinde London broke a five-minute, 28-second scoring drought with a three-pointer of his own just nine seconds later. It was a see-saw run from there.



The Mocs cut the margin to one possession four times over the next 11 minutes only to see UNCG answer to spread it back out seven or eight points. Down five with 2:06 to go, Tuoyo and Casey Jones sandwiched free throws around an Alonso turnover to cut the lead to one, 69-68 with 1:12 left on the clock.



Diante Baldwin's offering was off the mark, but Smith tied up Tuoyo on the rebound to give the ball back to the Spartans with 47.9 to go. Alonso hit two free throws five ticks later for a three-point lead.



Greg Pryor missed a 3pt from the top of the key, but Johnathan Burroughs-Cook skied for the rebound to keep the Mocs on the offensive. A turnover in the lane gave the ball back to the Spartans with nine seconds to go. Baldwin made two free throws for the final score.



London added 15 points off the bench, while Tre' McLean scored 14. Demetrius Troy and Jordy Kuiper also reached double digits for UNCG with 11 and 10, respectively.



RECORDS

Chattanooga – 10-4, 1-1 in the SoCon. UNCG – 11-5, 2-1 in league play.



STAT OF THE GAME

28.1 percent shooting (9-32) from the field in the second half after the Mocs opened making 51.9 percent (14-27) in the first 20 minutes.



QUOTABLE

"We had to be a little smarter in a one-point game, but even then we still had chances. We had a lot of chances and opportunities during the game, but it came down to not getting stops and plays when we needed it. I thought their will was greater than our will tonight to win the game and they made us pay for it." – Coach Matt McCall. For more thoughts from coach and student-athletes, click the quotes link above.



NOTABLE

Mocs are 15-5 in their last 20 Southern Conference road games. For further breakdown on stats and facts from today's game, click notes link above.



SOCON SCOREBOARD

Samford 70, at Western Carolina 65

at Furman 71, Mercer 69

The Citadel 104, at Wofford 103 (OT)



NEXT UP

Thursday, Jan. 5 vs. Wofford in McKenzie Arena for start of three-game home stand. Tipoff is at 7 p.m., airing on ESPN3 as well as locally on the airwaves on Real 96.1 FM in Chattanooga. Links to live stats, video (WatchESPN) and audio (Mocs Sports Network) are on GoMocs.com's men's basketball schedule page.



GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. The Mocs can also be followed on their official Facebook page or on Twitter. Find out how to join the UTC Mocs Club and support more than 300 student-athletes by clicking here.