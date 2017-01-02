Carr paces Mocs to 11th place finish in Southern Scuffle

(GoMocs.com) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrapped up another exciting Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Clothing, at the McKenzie Arena tonight. Top-ranked Oklahoma State set a tournament record with 198 points, outpacing No. 5 Missouri who finished second with 126 points.



The Mocs came in a respectable 11th place with 46 points in the 23-team field that included 10 of the top 25 programs in the country. The rest of the top five was No. 9 Lehigh with 124.5 points, No. 13 Minnesota with 118 points and No. 22 Northern Iowa with 87.5 points.



"It was a great tournament and another outstanding showcase for collegiate wrestling," stated head coach Heath Eslinger. "I thought we competed well in a very tough tournament."



There were story lines up and down the brackets, highlighted by Cornell's Gabe Dean winning his fourth title at 184 pounds. He defeated Oklahoma State's Nolan Boyd 7-2 to become just the third in the 14-year history of the event to win four titles.



The 1-2 matchup at 197 pounds between Missouri's J'Den Cox and Minnesota's Bret Pfar was the final match of the evening, and it certainly didn't disappoint. Cox needed a late takedown for the 6-4 win to keep his No. 1 ranking.



Penn State freshman Mark Hall entered the 174 bracket unattached and unseeded. He mowed down the competition, including a 10-3 decision over Oklahoma State's No. 6 Kyle Crutchmer in the finals. He went on to win the Scuffle's Most Outstanding Wrestler Award.



The Cowboys did have four winners, including Kaid Brock at 133, Dean Heil at 141, Anthony Collica at 149 and Chandler Rogers at 165. It was their first Scuffle title in five appearances and heavyweight Austin Schafer won the Gregorian Award.



The Mocs were led by junior Bryce Carr who placed third at 184 pounds. He blew through the backdraw with three wins today, beginning with a 13-2 major decision over Lehigh's Paul Dunn.



Carr followed that with a 4-0 win over Northern Colorado's No. 20 Dylan Gabel. In the third place match, he beat Gardner-Webb's No. 18 Hunter Gamble 7-4. Carr is now 13-2 on the season and should break into the top-20 with his performance at the Scuffle.



Senior Jared Johnson also placed for the Mocs. He finished sixth at heavyweight after going 2-2 today. Johnson, ranked No. 14 at heavyweight, had a big 3-2 win over Edinboro's No. 9 Billy Miller. He improved to 15-4 on the season.



The Mocs return to dual action this weekend when they host a tough Campbell squad on Sunday, Jan. 8. Match time is set for 2:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) in Maclellan Gym.