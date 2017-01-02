Two children killed in Tennessee house fire

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) - A fire chief says two children have died in a house fire in northwest Tennessee.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers tells media outlets that the fire occurred Sunday night and was extinguished after four hours.

Summers says the victims became trapped on the second floor. The children's names and ages weren't immediately released. Their bodies have been sent to Memphis for autopsies.

Summers says two adults and two other children escaped the fire, whose cause and origin are under investigation. The chief says the home had working smoke detectors.

