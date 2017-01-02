PrepsOn3 Spotlight: NW Whitfield Coach Ryan Richards talks Bruins-Dalton

This week's PrepsOn3 Spotlight takes us to Tunnel Hill, GA to talk with Northwest Whitfield Boys Basketball Coach Ryan Richards ahead of their big matchup with arch-rival Dalton High School. The Bruins are off to an 8-4 start (4-1 in Region 6-4A play), as they play host Tuesday night to the Dalton Catamounts (who are off to a 7-4 start). These two rivals are a mere 9 miles across town from each other, and as you will hear Richards reference, the rivalry is equally as heated on the hardwood as it is on the football field.

The boys are not the only ones in action Tuesday, as the the Lady Bruins and Lady Catamounts play prior to the boys taking center-stage. The girls game tips off at 6pm, and the boys will tip following the conclusion.

Listen to my interview with Coach Ryan Richards here:

Brooks Carter is a the host of the PrepsOn3 Spotlight, and is a sports writer covering Prep Sports and the SEC for WRCB-TV. You can follow him on Twitter @BrooksACarter