Gatlinburg Fund begins check disbursement this week

The Gatlinburg Relief Fund will begin handing out checks the first week of January.

The fund was established by the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce after the devastating fires in Sevier County on November 29, that destroyed hundreds of structures and killed 14 people, to help the victims. More than $1.4 million dollars was raised for the cause.

An oversight committee of the GCC Foundation identified and approved two groups of people who will initially benefit from the fund:

People who worked for Gatlinburg businesses completely destroyed and unable to reopen their doors before January 9, 2017 will receive $1,000 a month for three months. The Chamber of Commerce is in the process of contacting destroyed business owners to retrieve names of employees.

The estate of those who lost their lives in the fires will receive $25,000 per loss of life.

If you'd like to help, you can still donate to the fund by visiting this website.

WBIR contributed to this story.