UPDATE: Shooting victim arrested for filing false report

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting after a person showed up to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound Monday afternoon.

According to the Hamilton County 911 Active Incident log, the initial call came in around 2 p.m.

A police spokesperson says the victim, 27-year-old Dezmon Walker, changed his story several times while giving police his account of the events that led to the shooting.

The spokesperson says Walker was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and then arrested for filing a false report.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Judson Lane, but have no suspect information due to the inconsistencies of Walker's story.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

