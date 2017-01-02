Dog named 'Scarface' attacks family trying to dress it in sweate - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dog named 'Scarface' attacks family trying to dress it in sweater, 3 hurt

Brenda Guerrero and Scarface. Facebook photo Brenda Guerrero and Scarface. Facebook photo

TAMPA, FL (AP) - Police in Florida say an angry dog sent three people to the hospital after one tried to put a sweater on it.

Tampa police say the pit bull mix named Scarface bit a 52-year-old woman who was trying to dress him on Friday and her husband was attacked while trying to pull the dog off of her. Police say the couple's 22-year-old son was attacked while trying to stop the dog by stabbing it in the neck and head.

The three people escaped the house and left the dog in the backyard.

Police say animal control officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun, but it managed to get back into the house where there were two children present. Police used a bean bag gun and stun gun on the animal before catching it.

