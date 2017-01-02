Bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent to join Grand Ole Opry - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent to join Grand Ole Opry

Posted: Updated:
Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent

NASHVILLE (AP) - The bluegrass music super-duo of Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent has been invited to become official members of the Grand Ole Opry.

Dailey & Vincent are three time-winners of the International Bluegrass Music Association's Entertainer of the Year award and three-time Grammy nominees as a duo. They will be formally inducted into the Opry on March 11.

Marking their 10th year as a duo, Dailey & Vincent have made 100 appearances at the Opry, including a performance on Friday night.

During the show, Opry member Marty Stuart invited the duo to join the Opry. Dailey said the invitation is "one of the most special things that has ever happened to us."

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.