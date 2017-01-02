UPDATE: Driver identified in overturned semi on I-75 NB

First responders at the I-75 crash near Bonny Oaks. WRCBtv.com photo

UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the man involved in the 18-wheeler crash on Monday morning. Lieutenant John Harmon says 74-year-old James Kiser was behind the wheel of a semi carrying bread.

Preliminary indications show that the accident happened at 7:27 a.m. Monday. Lt. Harmon says the driver lost control and jackknifed causing it to flip onto the median.

Chattanooga Police Department has requested that THP take over the investigation.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: A string of crashes Monday morning wreaked havoc on area roads.

The first crash on Interstate 24 near Seminole Drive, slowed westbound traffic when the right lane was blocked.

That crash was cleared by about 8:00am.

The second crash, on Interstate 75 northbound near the at the Bonny Oaks exit, caused delays in both directions after a semi crashed into the retaining wall separating northbound and southbound traffic.

Two lanes in each direction were closed for several hours as the truck and trailer were removed.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment.

Most of the lanes have been re-opened to traffic, but drivers may still experience some delays.

In the third crash, the southbound lanes of SR-153 were temporarily closed as first responders attended to those involved.

The accident was near the Chickamauga Dam and Wilkes T. Trasher Bridge area.

That crash has since been cleared.