UPDATE: Suspect in early morning shooting wanted for attempted murder

UPDATE: An early-morning shooting Monday sent one person to a local hospital, and police are actively searching for the suspect.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has identified Joshua Taylor Eaker, 28, as the suspect. Police say that Eaker left the scene before police arrived.

Matt Lea, spokesman for the HCSO says that their investigation indicates the victim was shot during an altercation involving Eaker and a former girlfriend.

Warrants for attempted murder and domestic assault have been obtained for Eaker's arrest.



Anyone having information about the whereabouts of Joshua Taylor Eaker is asked to call 423-209-7150 or 423-622-0022 and ask to speak with the Hamilton County Sheriff Office Fugitive on-call Detective.

PREVIOUS STORY: The report of a person shot came through around 5:48 this morning.

It occurred on the 2500 block of Cummings Highway.

There are reports of a person shot in the stomach, but it is not known at the time the condition of the person shot.

We currently have a crew on scene and will bring you updates as they become available.