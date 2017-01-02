Showers today, some storms tonight and possible snow on the horizon

Good Monday. We are starting the year on a positive rainfall note. We are a full half inch above our average annual rainfall. Of course we still officially have drought conditions around the area, but we are certainly off to a positive start. We will even see more rain through Tuesday.

Today we have areas of light rain and fog with mild temps through the day. Our high will reach the low 60s this afternoon. An area of low pressure will push through tonight. That will allow for some periods of heavy rain, and maybe even a thunderstorm or two. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a slight risk for severe weather tonight. I think the biggest threat would be from damaging winds from any storms that develop.

Tuesday will be even warmer. Highs will climb to near 70 Tuesday afternoon. Another front moving through will produce some light showers on and off through the day.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler and dry. Temps will range from 45 in the morning to 50 in the afternoon.

Thursday will be even colder. We will start the day with a low of 29. The afternoon high will only make it to 41. Thursday night yet another front will move in. It could bring some light snow showers to the area Thursday night, and then another big burst of cold air for Friday.

A couple of models putting us in some snow showers Saturday morning. If this holds, at least a couple of inches. pic.twitter.com/AdstxCGi9B — Storm Alert 3 HD (@WRCBweather) January 2, 2017

Friday will be dry with temps ranging from 27 in the morning to only 35 in the afternoon!

Believe it or not, temps will get even lower over the weekend. Saturday will have a morning low of 20, and the high will only make it to 34 in the afternoon. Models differ at this point, but we may get another round of precipitation through the day Saturday that will bring mixed precipitation to the area through the day Saturday. Stay tuned. Sunday looks cold and dry at this point. Temps Sunday ranging from 19 to 35.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY: