Elderly man barricades himself inside Catoosa County home

An elderly man in Catoosa County has barricaded himself inside his home on Summit Drive.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said this all happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The man had apparently gotten into an argument with family members.

The sheriff said he barricaded himself in the house and is threatening to do harm to himself and others. Right now, officials are negotiating with him and trying to get him to surrender.

