A Chattanooga police officer is facing domestic assault charges. Police said Officer Charles Andrew Brock turned himself into the Hamilton County jail on December 27th.

A warrant was issued by the Signal Mountain Police Department for an incident that happened on Christmas.

Officer Brock has been with the Chattanooga Police Department for eight years and was part of the Neighborhood Policing Division in the Baker Sector.

He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.