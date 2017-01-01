McCallie's Tornado Winds pep band performs in New Year's Day parade in London

McCallie's Tornado Winds pep band took their talents to London for the 31st New Year's Day Parade and Festival.

They were among more than 8,000 performers from around the world and played in front of about 500,000 people on the 2.2 mile parade route.

Band members were invited to perform by the former Lord Mayor of the City of Westminister Duncan Sandys. He visited McCallie back in March.

“This is a once in a lifetime experience; you will be surrounded by history and culture throughout your stay in London,” Mr. Sandys said to the band during his visit to Chattanooga. “This is something you all will carry with you all the days of your lives.”

If you missed the parade, RFD-TV will show it on Monday from 7:00 to 10:30 a.m. before the network's Tournament of Roses Parade coverage.