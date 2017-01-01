Fire destroys Cleveland warehouse on New Year's Day - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire destroys Cleveland warehouse on New Year's Day

By WRCB Staff
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

A fire destroyed a warehouse in Cleveland on New Year's Day.

Firefighters say eight fire departments arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the building on 18th Street SE between South Ocoee Street and Church Street.

It's considered a total loss and no one was hurt.

Firefighters aren't sure what caused the fire.

