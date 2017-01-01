Deer Hunting Season Beginning Home Stretch

NASHVILLE --- Deer hunting season is nearing its conclusion in Tennessee. The gun season for deer concludes on Jan. 8 while the second Young Sportsman Hunt for 2016-17 is Jan. 14-15.

For the Young Sportsman Hunt, youth, 6-16 years of age are allowed to participate. The young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult at least 21 years of age who must remain in a position to take control of the hunting device.

The accompanying adult must comply with fluorescent orange regulations, as specified for legal hunters. Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.

The first youth hunt of the season was held Oct. 29-20. The gun season for deer for everyone across the state began Nov. 19. Archery and muzzleloader equipment are also legal during gun season.

In addition, in Unit L counties on private lands only, antlerless deer can be hunted Jan. 9-13. A final harvest tally for 2016-17 will be completed a few weeks following the completion of the Young Sportsman Hunt.