(from nhl.com/predators)

The Nashville Predators have placed defenseman P.K. Subban on Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury, and his status will be reevaluated in approximately two to three weeks.

Subban last played on Dec. 15 and has been out of the lineup since with the ailment. In 29 games with the Predators this season, the blueliner has recorded seven goals and 17 points, including three tallies with the man advantage.