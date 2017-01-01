Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

  • NationalMore>>

  • Opening statements set in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial

    Opening statements set in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:40:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial likely won't be anything like his first one.More
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial likely won't be anything like his first one.More

  • Trump once fought measure requiring sprinklers in buildings

    Trump once fought measure requiring sprinklers in buildings

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:39:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). A firefighter looks out from the window of a fire damaged apartment in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Fire Department says the blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
    Fire officials say a 67-year-old man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More
    Fire officials say a 67-year-old man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.More

  • Charter bus strikes bridge overpass on Long Island

    Charter bus strikes bridge overpass on Long Island

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:10:00 GMT
    New York State Police say a charter bus has struck a bridge overpass on Long Island.More
    New York State Police say a charter bus has struck a bridge overpass on Long Island.More
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - Mariah Carey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

The singer appeared to have technical difficulties during her live performance Saturday night in Times Square. She even stopped singing her song "Emotions," paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

She told the crowd, "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

Carey headlined the festivities in Times Square, where about a million revelers jammed in to greet the new year.

A representative for the singer confirmed there were technical difficulties.

Carey took to Instagram after the performance saying, "Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.