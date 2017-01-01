UPDATE: HCSO Deputy hits pedestrian crawling in roadway on Amnicola Highway

UPDATE: A person crawling across the road was hit by a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells Channel 3 they received a BOLO (Be On Lookout) around midnight of a car traveling the wrong way on Dupont Parkway.

"Tennessee Highway Patrol received a BOLO be on the lookout and of course that goes out to all law enforcement agencies," said Lt. John Harmon with THP. " We had a unit out that went in that vicinity and before he was on scene he got dispatched to a crash that occurred on Dupont Parkway."

Upon arrival, a Hamilton County deputy driving south on Amnicola Highway hit a person crawling in the road. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not visible to drivers on Amnicola Highway.

"He had ran over a gentleman that was crawling across the road on Amnicola Highway," said Lt. Harmon. " It was dark black, dark clothing, of course it's dark around 12 midnight and he did not see the gentleman laying in the road... crawling across the road."

Investigators identified the victim who was hit by the deputy to be the wrong-way driver of the 2005 Chevy Tahoe that had crashed on Dupont Parkway.

It's unclear why the driver was crawling away from his crashed vehicle or why he was driving the wrong way, that's all part of the investigation.

"As any other crash, we'll investigate it as any other crash and it's still under investigation," said Lt. Harmon.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

State troopers said the deputy and the victim's name are being withheld at this time until their investigation is complete.

A spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they are waiting on a final report and will review it once they receive it.

No internal actions have been taken against the deputy at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

Lt. Harmon tells Channel 3, it could have been much worse. He wants all drivers to be focused on the road and all pedestrians to be careful.

"Nobody needs to be walking in the road or crawling in the road anytime of the day," said Lt. Harmon.

The number of traffic fatalities involving pedestrians has significantly increased the last couple of years across Tennessee with 118 pedestrians being killed in 2015, up from 94 in 2014.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee Highway Patrol and The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officials say the person was hit Sunday morning in the 4100 block of Amnicola Highway, just after midnight.

Details are limited at this time, but officials confirm the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

Stick with Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.