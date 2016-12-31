Tuoyo, Pryor help Chattanooga beat W. Carolina 64-48

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) - Justin Tuoyo and Greg Pryor scored 15 points each and Chattanooga defeated Western Carolina 64-48 on Saturday in a Southern Conference opener for both teams.

Tuoyo also blocked seven shots as the Mocs (10-3) and Pryor made 4 of 5 field goals, including three from distance. Jonathan Burroughs-Cook had 13 points.

Haboubacar Mutombo led Western Carolina (5-9) with 15 points and Adam Sledd added 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench. Devin Peterson scored 11 for the Catamounts, who shot 34 percent from the field (19-56) and but were 2-for-10 from 3-point range.

Chattanooga shot 22 of 51, 43 percent, and made six 3-pointers. The 6-foot-10 Tuoyo is averaging 3.6 blocks per game, for fourth in the NCAA and entered the game fifth in SoCon history with 224 career blocks.

