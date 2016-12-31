Crash damages red light control system at Hwy 41 and I-75 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crash damages red light control system at Hwy 41 and I-75

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

Dalton Police says a crash has damaged the red light control system at the intersection of Highway 41 and I-75.

It will take several hours to repair. Traffic is down to one lane in both directions.

Avoid the area if at all possible, the situation is causing traffic delays.

