Vols' Alvin Kamara to enter 2017 NFL Draft

No preliminary paperwork meant nothing of substance as it pertained to star Tennessee tailback Alvin Kamara’s future.

On the heels of Friday’s Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, the Vols’ star running back confirmed he has opted to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Sources extremely close to Kamara confirmed the decision to 247Sports' Rusty Mansell. Later, sources connected to multiple agencies confirmed the news to GoVols247.

Remarkably productive through just two seasons in orange and white, and a starter in only eight of his 24 career games as a Vol, Kamara amassed more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage, was a dynamic threat in the punt return game and closed his career with an average of a touchdown per game.