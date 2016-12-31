Georgia boy battling leukemia to be honorary Falcons captain

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - When 6-year-old Riley Johnson visits the Georgia Dome as an honorary team captain for the Atlanta Falcons, he will likely be one of the toughest people on the field.

The Gainesville boy, who was diagnosed in May with leukemia, will take the field for the coin toss before the Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints in their final regular-season game on Sunday. The Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research's partnership with the Atlanta Falcons will make it possible.

The Times reports (http://bit.ly/2iIGUwe ) that Riley's family has been overwhelmed by support from groups like the foundation and Team Summer, as well as others in the Gainesville community.

When Riley's parents get discouraged over their son's illness, he jumps in their laps and tells them everything is going to be OK.

Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com

