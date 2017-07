Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Suck Creek Road for the report of a single vehicle accident, early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria going north on Suck Creek Road that appeared to have veered off the roadway on the right side of the road.

Deputies say they found the driver, Paul C. Hodge, 74, unrestrained and deceased. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.