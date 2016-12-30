Walker Co. Commissioner-elect accuses outgoing commissioner of "improper transfer" of county vehicle

Walker County Sole Commissioner-elect Shannon Whitfield released a letter to Channel 3 Friday that accuses outgoing Sole Commissioner Bebe Heiskell of trying to transfer a county-owned vehicle to her alleged new job with the county water authority.

Whitfield says Heiskell is planning to take a six-figure public relations job with the Walker County Water & Sewer Authority and tried to transfer title of the 2012 Ford Explorer to the water board for her own use.

Whitfield says he was able to stop the "improper transfer" in an emergency hearing Thursday morning.

The letter says Heiskell denied any arrangement of a job with the water authority.

Here's is the entire letter sent by Commissioner-elect Whitfield: