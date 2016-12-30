Hwy 58 head-on collision on caught on camera, driver charged with DUI

Police are urging drivers to stay safe this holiday weekend, to always use a designated driver and never drive under the influence.

Three people were injured in a crash Thursday night along Hwy 58. Police said the driver who caused the crash was impaired.

Scott Griffin was on his way home around 11:30 Thursday night when he noticed a white truck driving in front of him, swerving between lanes. His personal dash cam was recording the whole time.

Griffin thought the truck was going to hit him. He knew he needed to keep his distance, and try to call police.

"So I passed him and honked at him, like wake up, and he ended up passing me again," Griffin said, "And then that's when he went over into oncoming traffic."

The white truck started drifting into oncoming traffic. One car dodged him, but the second car collided head-on.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said three people in that second car were injured in the crash.

"Some of the girls had, both girls I saw, had blood coming down their face; one guy couldn't get out of the car because his leg was so hurt," Griffin said.

THP arrested the driver, 23-year-old Brandon Dailey, for DUI and Failing to Exercise Due Care.

Thankfully, everyone involved in the crash survived.

"He knew he had messed up, but, I still don't think he really knew what was going on, if he was on something," Griffin said.

Griffin's video is a visual reminder for him and others; be cautious of who's around you.

The video proves the advice you hear all the time, driving under the influence not only puts your life at risk but everyone else too.

Police will be stepping up patrols and DUI checkpoints this weekend for New Year's.