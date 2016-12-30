BLOG: Vols win 2016 Music City Bowl

The UT Vols beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 38-24 at the 2016 Music City Bowl in Nashville Friday night.

The game came with a special moment for defensive end Derek Barnett who beat Chattanooga-native Reggie White's record for the team's all-time sack leader.

WATCH: THE NEW All-Time sacks leader at Tennessee Derek Barnett has a special moment w/ Butch Jones. #Vols

Pre-Game Notes:

Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. will not be playing today

Tennessee is wearing their "Smokey Grey" uniforms in remembrance of the Gatlinburg wildfires

Tennessee is 2-0 in their Nike "Smokey Grey" uniforms

Halftime Stats:

#Vols Halftime Stats:

Dobbs- 16-26, 163 passing yards, 7 carries for 73 yards, 2 TDs

Kelly- 5 carries, 53 yards, 1 TD

Malone- 4 rec 61 yards — Brooks Carter (@BrooksACarter) December 30, 2016

3:30pm ET: Kickoff - Vols receive, start the game's first drive at their own 25 yard line

11:38 1st Q: Vols can't convert 4th down after moving ball past midfield, pin the Cornhuskers deep at the 1-yard line

8:47 1st Q: Vols force a punt. Derek Barnett gets great 3rd down pressure on QB, and then trash talks the Nebraska OL he beat after the play.

6:43 1st Q: Tennessee forced into a 3-and-out. Josh Dobbs has completed 5 passes thus far in the Music City Bowl for 23 yards (only a mere 4.6 yards per completion).

2:53 1st Q: Overheard in the Music City Bowl press box: "I think this is the longest the Vols have gone without giving up a TD since Tennessee Tech"

1:11 1st Q: Wow! Alvin Kamara almost comes up with a SportsCenter Top 10 play there... drops a would be, 1-hand TD snag.

End of the 1st Quarter: Nebraska has the ball; 3rd down at their own 30 yard line.

13:20 2nd Q: Touchdown Tennessee . Vols Freshman John Kelly rips off a 28 yard run down the sideline to give them the 1st score of the game, up 7-0.

12:20 2nd Q: Tennessee forces another punt. Will start the new drive at their 34 yard line, looking to extend the lead. Defense is playing well thus far.

10:01 2nd Q: Vols trying a little trickery as they run the reverse with Tyler Byrd... Only pick up a gain of 9 though.

7:36 2nd Q: Touchdown Tennessee . The Vols go up 14-0 in the Music City Bowl after an 11 play drive powered by Josh Dobbs legs (he now has 53 rushing yards on 5 carries).

5:25 2nd Q: Big sack for the Vols, as their D continues to get after it. Tennessee takes over after a punt with another chance to score, ball at their 21.

3:09 2nd Q: 1 play after hurdling a defender, the Vols Josh Smith gets hammered down for an 11 yard loss on an end-around. Tennessee then forced to punt

1:36 2nd Q: A 33 yard pick-up through the air for Nebraska gets the drive moving, the Cornhuskers then finish it off with a 38 yard TD pass to Brandon Reilly. Nebraska trail 14-7

0:09 2nd Q: Touchdown Tennessee ! Jauan Jennings hauls in an incredible TD catch (through pass interference). Play now being reviewed. So TD catch is no good, BUT pass interference is enforced. Josh Dobbs then scores on the next play. The Vols now lead 21-7 late in the 2nd.

Halftime: Tennessee leads Nebraska 21-7

14:14 3rd Q: TURNOVER: The Vols Malik Foreman forces AND recovers the fumble on a huge defensive play. Tennessee can't capitalize though, goes for it on 4th down, and doesn't get it.

9:21 3rd Q: Tennessee gets pressure on the QB, and forces a potential strip-sack. Play is reviewed, and is determined to be an incomplete pass. Nebraska then punts.

5:52 3rd Q: Field Goal Tennessee . The Vols get a boost from another chunk from Josh Dobbs on the ground. They use that to get themselves in field goal range, and then convert.

3:26 3rd Q: Touchdown Nebraska . The Cornhuskers power back down the field, boosted by a 42 yard running play to get them in the redzone.

14:09 4th Q: Touchdown Tennessee . The Vols power back down the field again; respond to the Cornhuskers TD with one of their own.

ANOTHER TD run for Dobbs... his 3rd of the day, as he eclipses the 100 yard mark on the ground. #Vols lead 31-14

12:06 4th Q: Field Goal Nebraska . The Cornhuskers use another big pass play to get down the field, and convert on a 45 yard field to shrink the lead to 14 points (Vols up 31-17)

#Nebraska has 186 passing yards in the game, most of which have come from 3 big plays (gains of 33, 38, and 39). #MusicCityBowl #Vols

11:57 4th Q: FUMBLE: The Vols fumble the ensuing kickoff; Nebraska recovers inside Tennessee territory with a chance to do some damage.

10:02 4th Q: Touchdown Nebraska . The Cornhuskers DO take advantage, powered by QB Ryker Fyfe's nine yard TD run.

8:45 4th Q: Touchdown Tennessee . The Vols strike RIGHT BACK. Josh Dobbs and Josh Malone hook up on the long touchdown pass.

BEAUTIFUL 59 yard passing TD from Josh Dobbs. He lays out a perfect ball for Josh Malone; #Vols now lead 38-24 in the #MusicCityBowl

5:52 4th Q: Vols go 3-and-out on offense, giving the ball back to Nebraska with just under 6 minutes left in game. Still a slight chance for the Cornhuskers down 38-24.

3:00 4th Q: Vols' Derek Barnett breaks the legendary (and Chattanooga native) Reggie White's school record for career sacks

Derek Barnett breaks the #Vols school record for career sacks, and the team storms onto the field to congratulate him. #VolsOn3

0:52 4th Q: Tennessee takes over on downs, and runs the clock out.

0:00 FINAL: Tennessee wins 38-24

Post Game Quotes

Nebraska defensive lineman commenting on the difficulties of stopping Josh Dobbs

#Nebraska's Ross Dzuris on Josh Dobbs "He really presented a lot of challenges; a player that can really do it all." #MusicCityBowl #Vols

Butch Jones shares his opinion on how good he believes Derek Barnett is

Butch Jones on DE Derek Barnett "In my opinion, he's the best defensive player in the country." #Vols #VolsOn3

Jones reflects on Josh Dobbs, and his career

Jones "Joshua Dobbs exemplifies consistency: playing the QB position at Tennessee is globalizing thing." #Vols

Derek Barnett on breaking the late, legendary Reggie White's career sack record

Derek Barnett "I think (the late) Reggie White was looking down on me tonight." #Vols #VolsOn3

Looking at whether some underclassmen may leave early for the NFL Draft

Derek Barnett "I'm going to go sit down with my mom and make the best decision." on whether he'll leave for NFL. #Vols #VolsOn3

#Vols RB John Kelly "Next year, I'm going to be the guy with the most experience." I guess that means Kamara is going pro... #Vols #VolsOn3

