THP beefing up patrols for New Year's Eve; AAA offers free tows home

It's no secret law enforcement will be out in full force this weekend making sure everyone is safe while ringing in the new year.

The countdown is underway, but before you celebrate, law enforcement agencies are sending out an important message.

“Just use common sense, buckle up and drive safe, and use a designated driver,” said Sergeant Alan Bailey with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Last year there were seven deaths on Tennessee roads on New Year's Eve, it's why Sgt. Bailey says they're stepping up patrols and setting up DUI checkpoints to make sure everyone obeys the laws.

If you had too much to drink on New Year's Eve AAA is offering its "Tow to Go" program, Mike Simmons with A1 Towing in Chattanooga said it's a free tow for you and your car.

"Most of them isn’t gonna want to go home if they don't take their car home and plus if their car is if they are they have a tendency go back and get it. If you take them and their car home they won't have any reason to be back out on the roads,” Simmons said.

The initiative has removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers in the southeast.



That's why Simmons has his entire staff working on New Year's Eve.

"Because I mean as many people you can get off the road drinking the better off we are," Simmons added.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 42% more traffic deaths that occur over the New Year's holiday are due to drunk driving, it's why THP is reminding drivers to make plans now.

"Best thing to do is designate a driver before you go out, that way you know you have a ride home,” Sgt. Bailey advised.

So whether you call a friend, request a cab or an Uber or get a tow – Sgt. Bailey said it could save not only your life but the life of others.

If you’re interested in a ride from the “Tow to Go” program here is the information you will need:

Confidential local ride within a 10-mile radius to a safe location

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to both AAA members and non-members

Tow to Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Nebraska (Omaha and Lincoln only)

Toll Free Phone Number (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

The Bradford Health Services is also offering a Free Ride Home during the holiday season to make it safer for everyone on the road. Staff and patrons at restaurants, bars and lounges may call for a free ride home for anyone impaired to drive. This free community service is available from December 23, 2016 through January 1, 2017 for adults 21 years of age or older. Bradford's Free Ride home will be provided within a 30-mile radius.