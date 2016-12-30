UPDATE: Both brothers wanted for carjacking and assault captured

UPDATE: Earlier Thursday morning, at approximately 5:15 am, fugitive John Travis Ashley was taken into custody at 414 Sevier Street in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee.

The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office, Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office, the US Marshals Service and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Patrol and Special Operations Division all helped in the arrest.

Information was developed on January 4th between the above listed agencies through concerned citizens throughout the region which ultimately resulted in Ashley's arrest without incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies took Charles Larry Ashley into custody early Saturday morning.

Ashley was arrested on Mowbray Mountain in the 1100 block of Mowbray Pike.

Officials say Ashley is being held in the Hamilton County jail, awaiting booking charges of Aggravated Assault and Carjacking.

He also has a hold for Sequatchie County, TN.

Officials say Ashley was in a motor home at the time of his arrest, and he refused to surrender to deputies.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s SWAT team was called in, and soon after, Ashley was taken into custody.

Ashley's brother, John Travis Ashley, is still wanted by deputies.

If you have information on John Travis Ashley , call 423-209-7150 or 423-622-0022 and ask to be placed in contact with the Hamilton County Sheriff Office Fugitive On-Call Detective.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two brothers are on the run and are wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Larry Ashley, 34, and his brother, John Travis Ashley, 30 are wanted for Aggravated Assault and Carjacking.

They have been added to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Top 12 Most Wanted.

Matt Lea, spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, says the two brothers are known to run together and have been seen in the areas of Mowbray Mountain in Hamilton County, as well as in Sequatchie and Bledsoe counties.

If you have information on either man, call 423-209-7150 or 423-622-0022 and ask to be placed in contact with the Hamilton County Sheriff Office Fugitive On-Call Detective.