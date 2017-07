UPDATE: Chattanooga police are investigating a report of a person shot in the WalMart parking lot off Brainerd Road at Eastgate Town Center.

When police arrived Friday around 11:30am, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators from the CPD's Violent Crime Bureau are on the scene.

Police say they have no suspect information other than two black males, possibly in a 2006 Chevy Malibu.