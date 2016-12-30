UPDATE: Chattanooga police arrest fourth suspect in Hamilton Place theft investigation

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested a fourth suspect involved in the Hamilton Place Mall fireworks/theft investigation.

CPD has arrested Reese Cosby and has been charged with Theft over $1000, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment, and Vandalism over $1000.

Police say there is a fifth suspect that is involved in the incident

Police have made three arrests in the Hamilton Place Mall firework scare that caused panic at the shopping center the day after Christmas.

Arrest documents state that Diamond Jones, Garrian King, and Darrisha Landmon are facing several charges in connection with the crime.

Police say on December 26th, the trio entered the mall and deliberately set off firecrackers inside the Pink store at the mall.

The loud noises sounded like gunshots, and wreaked havoc inside the mall. Some stores closed as shoppers took cover and flooded the exits in fear of an active shooter situation. Shortly after, police confirmed that the incident was a ploy to cover up a “large-scale theft.”

After reviewing surveillance footage investigators identified three suspects that appeared to be working together.

Police said that Jones, King, and Landmon are known gang members. King was also wearing a GPS tracking device at the time of the incident and authorities were able to ping his location inside the Pink store.

Police estimate that the incident caused about $2,000 in damages to the store and the suspects tried to steal about $1,000 in merchandise.

More arrests are possible.