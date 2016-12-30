Customers say Charter bills burn Sevier County fire victims - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Customers say Charter bills burn Sevier County fire victims

Posted: Updated:
By Knoxville News Sentinel
GATLINBURG, TN (News Sentinel) -

On top of damage and loss from last month’s wildfire in and around Gatlinburg, some Charter Communications customers say the company is causing them another headache.

Several residents said Charter is billing them for service they don’t have, including service to structures that burned down, and is demanding the return of equipment destroyed in the fire.

“There’s some people out there who don’t have anything left, and the last thing they need to worry about is Charter coming after them for cable boxes,” Michael Luciano said.

Luciano, a Charter customer for six years, lives in Chalet Village. His cabin survived the fire, as did about two dozen more nearby, he said. Though power and water were restored in little more than a week, Charter customers there still don’t have service, he said.

