Chilly and dry through Saturday. Rain Saturday night into the new year

Good Friday! We will be sunny today, but it will be a little blustery with winds from the west at 10-15 mph. Expect a high of 48.

Cold air moves in tonight. Temps will dip into the upper 20s by Saturday morning. Clouds will build Saturday afternoon as the high climbs to only 45. I think we will start seeing rain Saturday night, and you will be dealing with rain showers and wet roads as you are making your way home from your celebrations. The rain will last through the night and all day Sunday as temps range from 41 Sunday morning to 51 Sunday afternoon. Rainfall amounts this weekend will range from .50" to 1".

Next week will start warm with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s Monday and Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we may have a few showers to start the week as well.

FRIDAY:

8am... Sunny, 34

Noon... Sunny, 43

5pm... Sunny, 48