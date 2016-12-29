UPDATE: Judge denies lower bond for Ooltewah man charged with murder

UPDATE: A man appeared in court Monday, charged with the December murder of his son-in-law.

Attorneys for Glen Donaldson filed a motion to lower his bond, but Hamilton County Judge Don Poole said based off what he heard in court Monday, the bond will remain the same.

In court, the defense said that the victim’s family has tried to defame Donaldson on social media and expressed concern about an interview a family member had with a local media outlet. They also allege threats were made to the defendant’s family outside of the courtroom.

"You’ve got two families here. one family has lost a loved one, you've got one who has a red suit on and is in jail and will come to trial and get a fair trial in this court I will make every effort to make sure that happens," Judge Poole said.

Donaldson, has been charged with first first-degree in the death of 30-year-old son-in-law Adam Levi.

Judge Poole said that everyone involved comes out ahead if Donaldson gets a fair trial.

He also added that the decision to not lower bond is not permanent and that he could change his mind.

Donaldson is being held at the Hamilton County Jail. His next court date in on April 19th.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Glen Donaldson appeared in court today, charged with the December 2016 murder of his son-in-law, Adam Levi.

Donaldson called 911 and told dispatchers that he shot his son-in-law. He was released on a $500,000 bond, which attorneys asked Judge Don Poole to lower Monday morning.

During the altercation, Donaldson said that Levi threatened him with a knife, and that he shot his son-in-law out of fear for his own life.

But the arrest report states that investigators didn't find a knife near Levi.

56 year old Glen Donaldson on stand now @WRCB pic.twitter.com/8Wlj6T2oug — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) February 6, 2017

Called to the stand during Monday's testimony was the 911 dispatcher, Jean Rodgers. During the 911 call, she reportedly asked Donaldson if his son-in-law was still alive, to which Donaldson replied "I doubt it."

Investigators also testified that the gunshot was fired in close range, 12-inches or less from the victim.

PREVIOUS STORY: An Ooltewah man has been charged with killing his son-in-law Thursday night.

Glen Alan Donaldson, 56, has been charged with first first-degree in the death of Adam Kenneth Levi, 30, at Levi's home.

According to investigators, Donaldson called 911 around 9:00 p.m. Thursday and told the dispatcher he had shot his son-in-law. When deputies arrived to the home on Niles Terrace, they found Levi deceased on the kitchen floor from a gunshot wound to head.

On the 911 call, Donaldson said his son-in-law was at the kitchen sink and turned to threaten him with a knife. However, the arrest report states investigators did not find a knife located in the proximity of Levi.

The 911 dispatcher asked the Donaldson if his son-in-law was still alive and, and Donaldson said " I doubt it," according to the arrest report.

The arrest report also states investigators talked to glen Donaldson's brother who says Donaldson's daughter and Levi were going through a divorce. The brother said Donaldson told him he was going to the home on Niles terrace to pick up a bed rail.

Neighbors along Niles Terrace said they would never have guessed something like this would happen.

"This is a quiet neighborhood. We've lived here almost 30 years and so has everybody that's lived here. There's a few families that's come and gone but it's always quiet," said neighborhood resident, John Tucker.

About three miles away, where Donaldson lived, the residents declined to comment.

Neighbors on Niles Terrace say they will work together to move past the scary situation.

"We all have to stick together and just make sure everybody's safe," said Brenda Cavitt.