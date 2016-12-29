Vols and Cornhuskers to honor each other's tragedies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vols and Cornhuskers to honor each other's tragedies

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR
Vols to honor late Nebraska punter Sam Foltz, who died this summer in a car accident. Photo Courtesy: @Vol_Football Vols to honor late Nebraska punter Sam Foltz, who died this summer in a car accident. Photo Courtesy: @Vol_Football
KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) -

Tennessee and Nebraska have battled their share of adversities on the football field. This week, however, shows that each program understands an elementary concept which, during the rush and intensity of the season, is often forgotten: there are some things more important than football.

"We're two programs that really have an opportunity for representing the whole state," said Nebraska head coach Mike Riley.

And both teams have done that well.

The Vols announced they will wear a sticker on their helmets, honoring late Nebraska punter Sam Foltz. 

Foltz and former Michigan State punter Mike Sadler were killed in a single-car crash earlier this summer.

