UPDATE: New photos help identify Dalton Walmart theft suspect

UPDATE: Newly released photos from the Dalton Police Department led officers to identifying a woman accused of theft and fraud at Walmart in December.

Police spokesman Bruce Frazier says warrants are being taken out for the woman's arrest. The department will not release her name until she's in custody.

Police say on December 30th a check from the victim’s checkbook was written for $463.92 at the Walmart in Cleveland, Tennessee.

The transaction was reported to the Dalton Police Department on January 3rd and investigators obtained surveillance pictures of the suspect which are more clear and close up to the suspect’s face than the images from Dalton. Investigators now believe that it is likely the suspect lives in the Chattanooga area.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to please contact Detective Jacob Burger at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 325.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman who stole a purse from a shopping cart at Walmart after apparently trying to cash checks written to other people.

The incident happened around noon on Monday at the Shugart Road Walmart location.

Dalton police say the victim left her purse sitting in the front of her shopping cart while browsing the store. When the victim decided to leave without buying anything, she realized that her purse was missing.

The purse contained approximately $100 in cash as well as the victim’s bank cards, a check book, and the victim’s AARP card.

A review of the store’s surveillance shows a white female taking the victim’s purse from her cart before quickly leaving the store. The woman left in a white early-to-mid-2000’s Ford Focus which was parked in one of the handicapped spots near the store entrance. The suspect has shoulder length brown hair that was pulled back in a ponytail and she wore a long-sleeved shirt with green sleeves and jeans.

Police say further investigation of the store’s surveillance system showed the suspect going to the Customer Service Center before the theft. The suspect attempted to cash a $4,000 check and an $8,000 check that were made out to two different people, but the clerk refused to cash the checks because the suspect’s ID was not for either name.

The suspect presented a Georgia ID to the clerk, who did not remember the name. The clerk told an investigator that one of the checks was likely a social security check.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jacob Burger at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 325.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.