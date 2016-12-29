Ryan "Blue Chip" Martin one of ESPN's top 20 Boxing Prospects

Chattanooga's Ryan "Blue Chip" Martin battled out of the inner city, battled through 200 amateur boxing wins, battled a bankrupt promoter (50-Cent) and just keeps on winning. Martin, now 17-0 10 KO's as a pro boxer was named one of the 20 best boxing prospects in the world by ESPN.com.

ESPN.com lists the up and coming lightweight as the 18th best prospect, writing "Martin was 202-22 and won several national titles as an amateur. When he didn't make the 2012 Olympic team, he was chased by several promoters. He signed with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, whose short-lived tenure in promotion was a disaster. Martin wound up inactive for 11 months (most of 2015/part of 2016) and in a lawsuit. He got back on track in April after hooking up with K2 Promotions and went 4-0 in 2016. He has ring intelligence, smooth skills, speed and recently began training with Abel Sanchez."

Ryan's next scheduled fight is in March.