Riverbend announces changes to schedule, performers

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Friends of the Festival announces a new look as well as schedule changes for Riverbend.
Toby Keith's performance will be Friday, June 16th instead of midweek.
Sheila E.'s performance has been canceled. Her management reports a scheduling conflict.
Previously announced acts include: The Purple Xperience- The Ultimate Prince Tribute Band, Old Dominion, and Brett Young.
 

