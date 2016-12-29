East Ridge sports bar fails for the second time this year

Eating out is a popular choice around the holidays, whether to celebrate with friends or watch the big game, and one Hamilton County sports bar has some serious cleaning up to do.

End Zone Bar and Grill at 3658 Ringgold Road in East Ridge scored a 68, two points below a passing grade. The inspector found spoiled soup stored in a cooler, clean plates stored on dirty surfaces, cleaning products stored with dishes and a general lack of cleanliness and sanitation through the kitchen and prep areas.

It's not the first time they’ve failed in the past year. The restaurant scored a 62 back in June and later improved its score to a 91.

Most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley scored well, including several that earned a perfect score of 100. Congratulations to:

Dish T'Pass, 302 6 th Street, Chattanooga

Street, Chattanooga Smokey Bones, 2225 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga

Tennessee Aquarium Kitchen, 1 Broad Street, Chattanooga

The Mill, 1601 Gulf Street, Chattanooga

Chattanooga Community Kitchen, 727 11 th Street, Chattanooga

Street, Chattanooga Subway, 34 KOA Boulevard, Ringgold, Ga.

Subway, 650 Highway 299, Wildwood, Ga.

The following are the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

58 Teriyaki, 4762 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 81

Fuji Steak and Sushi, 2207 Overnite Drive, Chattanooga: 85

Dosa Hut, 6940 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 91

Blue Water Grille, 224 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 91

New China Buffet and Grill, 531 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 92

McDonald’s, 1117 E. 3 rd Street, Chattanooga: 92

Street, Chattanooga: 92 Maple Street Biscuit Company, 407 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 94

Kevin Brown’s Burgers, 8228 Mahan Gap Road, Ooltewah: 94

Cheeburger Cheeburger, 138 Market Street, Chattanooga: 95

Sticky Fingers, 2031 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 95

Cracker Barrel, 2346 Shallowford Village Drive, Chattanooga: 95

212 Market, 212 Market Street, Chattanooga: 96

Abuelo’s, 2102 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Champy’s, 526 MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Nikki’s Drive-In, 899 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Nineteenth Hole, 6801 Middle Valley Road, Hixson: 97

Red Lobster, 2200 Bams Drive, Chattanooga: 97

Easy Bistro, 203 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 97

Steve’s Landing, 1145 Poling Circle, Soddy-Daisy: 98

All Star Catering, 7637 Middle Valley Road, Hixson: 98

Texas Roadhouse, 7017 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 98

Subway, 2610 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga: 98

Waffle House, 6007 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 98

Shogun, 1806 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 98

Waffle House, 7047 Amin Drive, Chattanooga: 98

Puckett’s Chattanooga, 2 West Aquarium Way, Chattanooga: 98

Firebox Grill, 7025 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 99

Majestic 12, 311 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 99

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 2321 Lifestyle Way, Chattanooga: 99

Walker County

Station House, 123 N. Chattanooga Street, LaFayette: 76

Pie Slingers Pizzeria, 56 Fieldstone Village Drive, Ste. A, Rock Spring: 87

McDonald’s, 106 Lafayette Road, Chickamauga: 95

Whitfield County

Taqueria El Rey, 1705 E. Morris Street, Dalton: 78

Gondolier’s Pizza, 1229 N. Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 93

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at (423) 209-8110. If you live in north Georgia, call your local health department.