Burglary suspects caught on camera - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Burglary suspects caught on camera

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Do these guys look familiar to you?

If they do, Chattanooga police would like to talk to you. 

They posted a surveillance camera video on their Facebook page that shows two men that detectives want to question regarding a home burglary in the 5200 block of Rotary Drive on December 19, 2016.

If you know their identity, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.