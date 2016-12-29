Burglary suspects caught on camera

Do these guys look familiar to you?

If they do, Chattanooga police would like to talk to you.

They posted a surveillance camera video on their Facebook page that shows two men that detectives want to question regarding a home burglary in the 5200 block of Rotary Drive on December 19, 2016.

If you know their identity, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.