What you need to know if you're headed to the Music City Bowl

Fans are encouraged to arrive early with a crowd of more than 68,000 is expected at Nissan Stadium for Friday afternoon’s Music City Bowl matchup between Tennessee and Nebraska.

Nissan Stadium follows the NFL’s bag restrictions guidelines , similar to t hose enforced at University of Tennessee athletic venues . Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches are allowed. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags and small clutches (about the size of a hand) are also permissible.

Prohibited items include purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, non-approved seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Tennessee's “Vol Walk” will start at 12:15 p.m. near the Titans Pro Shop on the east side of Nissan Stadium. Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

Fans driving into downtown on game day are encouraged to follow instruction on interstate message boards. Downtown parking information can be found here .

Nissan Stadium parking lots open at 8:30 a.m. for those who have purchased parking passes. The passes are now sold out. No cash parking will be available on stadium property.

The traffic plan for the Music City Bowl will mirror the plan used for Tennessee Titans games. The Woodland Street Bridge will close for pedestrian and shuttle bus use at 11:30 a.m.

Gray Line of Tennessee will have park and shuttle services to the game from Greer Stadium at 534 Chestnut Street and the Renaissance Hotel at 611 Commerce Street. Park and shuttle services start at 12:30 p.m. and cost $15.

More information on security procedures ahead of the Music City Bowl can be found at the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department’s website .

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium between the Volunteers and the Cornhuskers is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Friday. The game airs on ESPN.

Channel 3 Sports Director Paul Shahen will be at the game and will have live reports.