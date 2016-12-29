WATCH LIVE: Harriet and M15 greet one hatchling; second expected soon

FORT MYERS, FL - Eagle Watch continues!

Southwest Florida's popular eagle superstar, Harriet, greeted the first of two hatchlings Saturday with her partner, eagle M15. A second egg is expected to hatch very soon, and the eyes of the world are watching.

The eggs were laid on Nov. 22 and 25, which means the typical 35-day incubation period is coming to an end. The hatchlings are expected to arrive before the new year.

Sadly, there is some speculation about the vitality of the first egg since incubation has been delayed. But the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam says only time will tell if both eggs hatch successfully.