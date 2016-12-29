Attempted carjacking lands man in jail

An attempted armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon resulted in the arrested of two suspects, one of them a juvenile.

Chattanooga police say that Nikolas Milton and the juvenile approached the victim on East 4th Street Wednesday. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the car keys.

That's when the victim refused, pushing the gun away and running from the suspects, who fired the gun at him.

Police were able to locate both suspects after a short chase and retrieved the .45-caliber handgun, which had been tossed to the ground.

According to police, the juvenile used the handgun in the carjacking attempt.

Milton has been charged with carjacking, aggravated assault, tampering or fabricating evidence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.