Missing Athens man found slain

(WBIR) - An Athens man missing since Dec. 19 has been found slain.

Monroe County authorities and the TBI are investigating the death of Charles Ray Taylor, 46, according to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.

A property owner found Taylor’s body on Monday in woods off Griffith Branch Road in Madisonville.

He was identified following an autopsy, according to Earhart.

D.A. Steve Crump asked the TBI to help in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.