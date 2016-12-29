Clearing and windy Thursday

Skies will clear today with windy conditions and highs of 50°-55°. Look for breezy, clear conditions tonight and colder lows around 32° in the city.

Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs 45°-50°. Lows Friday night will drop to around 30°.

Cloudiness increases Saturday with an afternoon shower possible and highs in the upper 40s. You'll likely need an umbrella for New Year's Eve as rain becomes widespread with lows in the lower 40s.

Rain continues New Year's Day with highs in the lower 50s. We'll have another round of rain Monday with highs around 60°. A few showers could come back Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . - Nick Austin

For Thursday: